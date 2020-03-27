Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,266,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.66% of Jumia Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 441.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 439,825 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after buying an additional 235,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 224,331 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMIA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 1,052,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies AG – has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

