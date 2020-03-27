Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 364,604 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Tripadvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,284 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

