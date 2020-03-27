Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 397,213 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 853.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,213 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Patterson Companies worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 936,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,981. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

