Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magellan Health by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,613,000 after buying an additional 478,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 237,456 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 187.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 168,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 743.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Health stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 199,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGLN. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

