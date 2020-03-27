Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 284.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,222 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Urogen Pharma worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $379.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.