Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 2,090.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.69% of Zuora worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zuora by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. First Analysis initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zuora from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $8.09. 2,252,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Zuora Inc has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

