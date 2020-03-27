Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 687.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 635,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.70. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

