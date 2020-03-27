Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363,631 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CSX by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after buying an additional 2,102,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,996,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,850,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

CSX stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,095. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

