Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,421 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 370,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,918. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

