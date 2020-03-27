Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 234,229 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,229 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,107,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,763. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.