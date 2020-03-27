Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 337,803 Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,803 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Clarivate Analytics worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,427,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,364,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,839,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,131 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Clarivate Analytics stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.39. 1,627,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.81. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $23.66.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.