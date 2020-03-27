Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 69,200 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.31% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,475 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 992,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 389,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,709,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. BidaskClub cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

XENE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 149,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,427. The firm has a market cap of $393.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

