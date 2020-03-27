Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 78,505 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Proofpoint worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 513,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,612. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. First Analysis upgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

