Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 865,282 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 865,282 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.66% of Centennial Resource Development worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after buying an additional 1,674,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $9,722,000.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.21. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. Royal Bank of Canada cut Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen cut Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.