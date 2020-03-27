Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $10.09 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,214. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

