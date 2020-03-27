Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Zumiez at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 369,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,415. The firm has a market cap of $445.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

