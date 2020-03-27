Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,724 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 431,995 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,197 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,564,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

