Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430,995 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Popular worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Popular by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Popular by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 1,944,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,019. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

