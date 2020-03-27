Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,180 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,822,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $46.47. 991,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,894. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

