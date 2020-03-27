Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Allegiant Travel worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 283,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.82.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,835.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,872,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.