Polis Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $4,638.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00007182 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

