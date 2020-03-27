Polymath 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and DDEX. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,484,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Kucoin, Binance, UEX, Bitbns, IDEX, DDEX, Koinex, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

