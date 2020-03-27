PolySwarm (NCT) Price Tops $0.0010

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1,945.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.02552465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00193371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00041506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.