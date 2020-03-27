Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.44% of Popular worth $81,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,125 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Popular by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Popular by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Popular by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

