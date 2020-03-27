Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $54.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.97% from the stock’s previous close.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of BPOP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,451. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

