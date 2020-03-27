Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,241 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Portland General Electric worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 46.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

