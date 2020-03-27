Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

