PotCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $147.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $147.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.02060085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.03376344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00599022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00755782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00076473 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00488408 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015057 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,489,234 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

