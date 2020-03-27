Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.16% of Power REIT worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

