PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.72.

NYSE PPG traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. 788,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,999. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

