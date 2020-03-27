PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the February 27th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PQG shares. CL King started coverage on PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PQG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 14,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,036. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag acquired 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $556,400.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.