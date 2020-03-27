Precision Drilling (PDS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS):

3/25/2020 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/19/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/19/2020 – Precision Drilling had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/16/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/12/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

2/18/2020 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

1/29/2020 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $0.32 on Friday. Precision Drilling Corp has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

