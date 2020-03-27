Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) PT Lowered to GBX 152 at Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 229 ($3.01) to GBX 152 ($2.00) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PMI stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 77.50 ($1.02). The company had a trading volume of 3,378,116 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.44. Premier Miton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 121.54 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 239 ($3.14).

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £56,017.50 ($73,687.85).

