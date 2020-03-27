Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PRVL opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

