Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Primerica worth $22,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Primerica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

PRI traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $89.96. 493,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,268. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

