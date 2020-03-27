Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRNB opened at $55.69 on Friday. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.