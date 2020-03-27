PRIZM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $329,261.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $81.16 million and approximately $329,261.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,635.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.71 or 0.03371430 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002614 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

