Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,952,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 82,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $2,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Shares of PG traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,574,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.86. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.