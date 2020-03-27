Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.18% of Procter & Gamble worth $554,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $109.45. 4,021,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,574,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.86. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

