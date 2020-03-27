Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.27% of Procter & Gamble worth $834,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $2,331,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 157,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $108.46. 2,674,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,574,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.86. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.