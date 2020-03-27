Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Shares of PG stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.20. 6,593,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,574,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.