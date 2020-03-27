Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 27,309 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 166,948 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

SIRI stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.93. 24,620,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,467,262. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

