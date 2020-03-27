Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,911 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GrubHub worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRUB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in GrubHub by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in GrubHub by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in GrubHub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $150,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,916.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,846. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRUB traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,044. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.