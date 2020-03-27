Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,081,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $12.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

