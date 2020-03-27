Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 9,431 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $80.69. 1,650,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

