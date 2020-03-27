Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,983 Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,983 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Splunk by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.76. 1,583,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.77. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $5,059,578. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

