Profund Advisors LLC Buys 28,933 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,280,611,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.22 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CY shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

