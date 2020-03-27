Profund Advisors LLC Buys 30,069 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 177.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. 11,246,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.14.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.