Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,055 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,566. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

