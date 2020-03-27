Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,207 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after buying an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,846,000 after buying an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,956,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.49. 1,743,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

